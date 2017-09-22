BREAKING: Prichard Girl Subject of Missing Child alert

By Published:

PRICHARD, AL (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued the following missing child alert:

The Prichard, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lamiracle Dumas. On September 21, 2017, Lamiracle left Prichard, Alabama with her mother, Amy Marie Dumas, and has not returned. Their direction of travel is unknown at this time. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lamiracle or Amy Dumas, please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

