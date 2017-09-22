BREAKING: Man Accused of Killing Mother Investigated for Infant’s Death

MOBILE COUNTY, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile County investigators are looking into what they’re calling a suspicious death of Nathaniel Sebastian’s infant sibling. During an interview with HLN’s Ashley Banfield on Primetime Justice, Captain Paul Burch said the death happened a number of years ago when Sebastian was a young adult. Captain Burch said the child died while in the sole care of Sebastian. Captain Burch said the death was investigated by another agency, and they are working to obtain the reports.

When asked if investigators would exhume the infant’s body, Captain Burch said, “It would just be based on what we find when we do get the reports, look at the autopsy that was performed, if any. It’s certainly a possibility.”

Captain Burch said investigators have not yet been able to speak with Sebastian regarding the infant’s death. They learned about it after his arrest for his mother’s death.

Captain Burch also revealed investigators are looking into a sexual relationship between Sebastian and his mother, Susan Mayo. Captain Burch said many people have come forward to tell investigators about their relationship.

When asked if Mayo and Sebastian were having an incestuous relationship, Captain Burch said, “The best way would be to read between the lines. I mean he lived at home with mom, never had a girlfriend. Allegations of an inappropriate relationship between those two is a possibility. Mamma ran the girlfriend off because she didn’t want her there.”