Auburn Student’s Selfie with Transit Employee Accused of Raping Teen on Bus Goes Viral

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Auburn student has received social media attention after sharing selfies she took while intoxicated with the 51-year-old transit employee accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old Auburn student last Friday night on the late night bus.

Carlee Coleman posted 2 photos of her with Tony Patillo, who Auburn Police say is charged with rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree after a passerby noticed a man standing over a woman near the road late last Friday night.

“He was always so kind and the first to say hi as you hopped on the bus. He hauled many a drunk college student home night after night, and we always took a selfie to show momma I was being ‘safe’ by not driving home,” Coleman wrote. “Little did I know I was being driven around and posing beside a rapist.”

After Auburn Police investigated, they located and interviewed the female victim, who was gone by the time they arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Aspen Heights Lane.

According to court documents, video footage from the bus shows the female victim enter the bus intoxicated, as well as Patillo apparently assaulting her in the back of the bus while the driver allegedly cooperated with the assault by turning the bus’ lights off and giving him a warning call before turning the lights on and boarding another passenger.

Carlee Coleman tells CBS 42 she thought she was being “safe” and took the selfies to send to her mom to show she wasn’t driving home while drunk.

“Six of my girlfriends and I got on this bus with Toni the other night, luckily none of us were hurt, none of us faced the trauma this victim is going through but it just as easily could have been ANY of us.

It could have been your daughter, your wife or your best friend,” she wrote.’