Water Street Transformation Begins Second Phase in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Mobile announced Thursday morning that the second phase of the Water Street transformation will begin next week in downtown Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office says they will begin fiber optic work on the traffic signals. They say these changes are necessary to help ease traffic flow once the outside lane is officially removed from the road in the coming months.

“Water Street is often people’s first impression of the City of Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson in a press release. “Ironically, Water Street currently prevents you from accessing the water. Our goal is to create a safer, more walkable and bikeable corridor that invites you to these attractions.”

The traffic signal upgrades come after the City authorized work to begin on replacing the sidewalks and crosswalks on Water Street.

The future plan is to reduce the number of traffic lanes from the current six to four lanes, along with adding bicycle and pedestrian lanes.

The work to begin next week was described in the following way by the Mayor’s office:

Work includes the installation of the conduit and fiber optic line as well as pulling the fiber line to the controller boxes at all signalized intersections. The City will also be pulling the fiber into the telecommunication closet adjacent to the Mobile History Museum, so traffic engineers can have communication to the intersections from the office.

Mayor Stimpson says the purpose of the project is to transform Water Street into the gateway of Mobile, but also connect citizens and visitors with the Mobile Riverfront. They hope the changes will bring more visitors to attractions on the Mobile River, including GulfQuest Maritime Museum.