TONIGHT: Strange, Moore Face Off in Debate on WKRG Facebook Page

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore will face off in a debate tonight that you can watch on WKRG.com or the WKRG Facebook Page.

The two campaigns confirmed Saturday that Moore and Strange will debate against one another for the first time.

It is the only debate so far confirmed between the two Republicans ahead of the Sept. 26 runoff in the race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

The announcement came after several days of discussions about format.

The debate will be in “Lincoln-Douglas” format and will not have a moderator, or questions from the press, as Moore requested.

Moore and Strange will speak in alternating five-minute intervals. The Strange campaign urged Moore to accept three other debate invitations. Moore has yet to respond to the invitations.

The debate will be at 5:30 p.m. at the Alabama Activities Center in Montgomery.

