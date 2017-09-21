Tim Tebow, Sen. Marco Rubio To Meet Irma Victims

(WKRG) Sports star Tim Tebow will join Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to help distribute food to victims of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys on Thursday.

The pair will meet with volunteers and local officials at the Coca-Cola Plant in Big Pine Key.

Hurricane Irma ravaged the Florida Keys when it made landfall as at Category 4 storm earlier this month.

Tim Tebow, a Florida native and Heisman Trophy winner, won two national championships as quarterback at the University of Florida. Tebow played three years in the NFL before signing to play professional baseball for the New York Mets organization. Tebow also works as a college football analysts for the SEC Network.