Bacon Tenderloin Roll Ups

2 pork tenderloins, silver skin removed

1 bottle Tony Chachere 30 minute Pork Marinade

1 package bacon, thick-cut

Honey Dijon Mustard

Tony Chachere Seasoning

Tony Chachere Sandwich Sauce for Dipping

Slice tenderloin horizontally into 1 inch strips.

Marinate strips in marinade. Lay bacon on pan. Lay pork on bacon. Brush with mustard. Roll up and place with toothpick. Sprinkle with seasoning. Bake in 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Dip in sandwich sauce.