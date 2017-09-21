UPDATE: ‘Inadequate Bracing’ to Blame for Collapse of South Alabama Training Facility

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A report released Thursday cited inadequate bracing as the cause of the collapse at the Jaguar Training Center in July.

The report says “approximately one-sixth of the diagonal rod bracing in the sidewalls and roof framing was installed, which is noted in the plans as being a component of the, ‘main wind force resisting system'”. Wind speeds of 46 MPH were reported, but those are not considered severe or damaging according to the findings of the report.

The facility cannot be rebuilt and the remaining steel should be removed for salvage. However, the concrete pile caps still on the site can be reused.

A University of South Alabama spokesperson said today, “the intent is to move forward and resume construction of the Jaguar Training Center. University leadership is currently evaluating the appropriate next steps, and these decisions will be communicated to the University community as they are finalized.”

This is the official statement from South Alabama at the time of the collapse in July:

“At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site. No workers were present in that area at the time. University Police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause.”

The Jaguar Training Facility collapsed today during a heavy thunderstorm. No one was hurt. We will have more information later. pic.twitter.com/BqI7wKupR4 — JagNation (@JagNationUSA) July 22, 2017