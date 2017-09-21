SCAM ALERT: Funeral Home Scam Targeting Grieving Families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Board of Funeral Service would like to alert the public of individuals trying to scam grieving families.

The Board has received statewide reports of individuals, who do not work for the funeral home, contacting families who are currently experiencing the loss of a loved one and requesting money be paid for services and merchandise.

The individuals are calling families representing themselves as an employee of the funeral home, stating that the family needs to pay additional money for caskets, cemetery items, shipping, etc.

The individuals are requesting the families to bring the additional money to the parking lot of the funeral home after business hours, go to a local business and wire the money, or to meet them in a public parking lot of a local business. There are also reports that the individuals are asking families to give a credit card over the phone to cover the charges.

The Alabama Board of Funeral Services encourages families to contact the funeral home directly or go to the funeral home during business hours and speak with a licensed funeral director, if they receive a suspicious phone call.

Please report any suspected fraudulent activity to your local law enforcement.