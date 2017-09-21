Sarah Palin Shows Support For Roy Moore in Montgomery Rally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Immediately after the debate, Roy Moore held a rally with former Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin and Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former strategist to President Donald Trump.

Supporters of Judge Moore were excited, cheering throughout the debate for Moore, but their support for Dr. Gorka, Sarah Palin, and Moore’s arrival at the rally was on a whole other level.

The crowd was particularly welcoming when Sarah Palin spoke.

“Judge Moore is a man of principle and what he says when he says it. He’s gonna do it. Take it to the bank. That’s why we need him in D.C. right now. A vote for Judge Moore isn’t a vote against the President, is a vote for the people’s agenda that elected the President.”

While Donald Trump may have decided to endorse Luther Strange for the Senate seat, Judge Moore is hopeful his plans for Washington will win over the support of Alabama.

“We can be great again. But the one thing politicians don’t talk about is how we’re gonna be good again. And we can’t be good again til the heart changes. And God is the author of that. So we’re going to stand for one nation under God and we’re going to bring it back to Washington.”

The Special Election is next Tuesday.