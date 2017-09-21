Roy Moore, Luther Strange Debate Recap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Sen. Luther Strange and challenger Roy Moore traded jabs in a contentious debate ahead of Alabama’s closely watched U.S. Senate race.

Strange and Moore faced off Thursday in their only debate before Tuesday’s GOP runoff.

Strange reiterated his support from President Donald Trump and said Moore, who was twice removed as chief justice, had no accomplishments to his name.

Strange said Moore’s supporters look like the White House “unemployment line,” a reference to Moore’s support from past Trump advisers.

Moore lashed out at the “elitist Washington establishment” he said is spending millions of dollars to elect Strange.

Moore also took aim at Strange’s past as a lobbyist and criticized Strange for accepting the office from a scandal-plagued governor when his office was in charge of corruption investigations.