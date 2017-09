MOBILE, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Police say a man pulled a gun on a repo man to steal his car back. It happened Wednesday at Ladd Stadium. Police say the victim repossessed the car in the 1700 block of Virginia Street, but the suspect followed the repo man, pulled a gun on the victim to take the car back and took off.

According to a News 5 viewer, a man has been arrested in connection with the robbery. Leroy Evans Jr., 39, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail late Wednesday night.