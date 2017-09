MOBILE, AL (WKRG)– It’s tough enough to make a living on a pizza man’s pay, even tougher when criminals target the delivery driver on the job. Mobile Police say a Hungry Howie’s driver was ambushed and robbed Wednesday night just after making a delivery. It happened in the 1800 block of Lejeune Court. Two men pulled in front of his vehicle to stop him, pulled out guns and robbed him of his money and phone. The robbers then drove off. Police are still looking for them.

