Investigators: Murder Suspect Punched Dead Mother After Killing Her

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two weeks after the body of Susan Mayo was found buried beneath her home in Wilmer, new information was revealed Thursday morning in Mobile County District Court.

Mayo’s son, Nathaniel Sebastian, along with her mother, Doris Clark, were arrested and charged in her death. Sebastian is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and promoting prison contraband. Clark is charged with hindering prosecution.

On Thursday, Sebastian appeared in court for a preliminary hearing where investigators and prosecutors unveiled new information in the case.

According to an investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Sebastian had a history of violence and deputies had received multiple phone calls from Sebastian’s family with reports of domestic violence.

Sebastian’s ex-girlfriend told investigators that she once saw Sebastian pick up a gun and threaten to shoot his mother.

The investigator also spoke about the events leading up to Sebastian’s arrest saying cadaver dogs detected a scent the first time they searched the property in Wilmer. Investigators ended up conducting three search warrants before finally finding Mayo’s body underneath the porch.

Deputies said that leading up to the discovery, Sebastian would become very nervous whenever they spoke on the porch.

During the second search warrant, deputies found a recliner inside a shed with a blood stain. The chair is currently being analyzed by forensic scientists.

During the third search, deputies found the barrel underneath the porch and Sebastian confessed to killing his mother. The investigator said Sebastian got into an argument with his mother and that is when he shot her in the head.

Sebastian told investigators that after the shooting he took a nap and when he woke up, he was still mad so he punched his mother’s dead body a few times. He then moved Mayo’s body to a barrel and buried it underneath the porch.

The investigator says Sebastian and his grandmother, Doris Clark, relocated the gun used in the murder to her house then gave the gun to Sebastian’s brother, who did not know the history of the gun.

When Sebastian’s brother was questioned by deputies, he said that when he asked Sebastian about his mother, he said not to worry and that he “he took care of it.”

Bond was set at $250,000 for Sebastian with a $12,500 cash component.

Clark was also set to appear in court today, but waived her right to a preliminary hearing and entered a written ‘not guilty’ plea.

The search for Susan Mayo lasted for months on the Gulf Coast after since she was reported missing in June.