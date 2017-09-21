“Masked” Hitchhiker Jumps on to Officer’s Windshield

By Published: Updated:
Source: Facebook, Colorado Springs Police

Colorado Springs, CO (WKRG) – Police may deal with masked perps all the time. But this one even surprised an officer in Colorado Springs, CO. According to their Facebook page :

An officer “discovered that raccoons do come out at night and was pawsitively surprised when one ended up on his windshield as he was en route to a serious injury accident. He found a safe place to pull over and snapped the other two photos of the hitchhiker. ”

