“Masked” Hitchhiker Jumps on to Officer’s Windshield

Colorado Springs, CO (WKRG) – Police may deal with masked perps all the time. But this one even surprised an officer in Colorado Springs, CO. According to their Facebook page :

An officer “discovered that raccoons do come out at night and was pawsitively surprised when one ended up on his windshield as he was en route to a serious injury accident. He found a safe place to pull over and snapped the other two photos of the hitchhiker. ”

