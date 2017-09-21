Man Sent to Life in Prison After Shooting Neighbor Over Missing Dogs

Bruce, Fla (WKRG) — James Farrell Davis, Jr., 58, of Bruce has been sentenced to life in prison after shooting his neighbor over an altercation over dogs he claimed were missing from his home, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 21, 2014 Davis approached a female neighbor and accused her of taking his dogs that were missing. A male resident of the home heard a commotion and walked outside to find Davis pointing a shotgun at the female victim. Davis turned the gun on the male victim and threatened to kill him.

When the male resident retreated to his house to protect the three children inside, Davis followed him to the doorway and attempted to enter the home while pointing the shotgun at the victim. The two began to struggle when the gun went off, firing a round into the male resident’s abdomen. The victim quickly grabbed a hammer and smashed Davis over the head until he could rid him of his shotgun.

Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to find Davis wounded on the front porch armed with a handgun. Deputies quickly secured the gun and detained the shooter. Walton County Fire Rescue paramedics treated the victim and the shooter at the scene before transporting them to a local hospital. Davis was later booked into the Walton County Jail where he awaited trial.

On Tuesday, Walton County Circuit Judge Kelvin Wells sentenced James Farrell Davis, Jr. to life in prison for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary with a firearm and shooting into a building.