Man Convicted of Murder After Victim Overdoses on Heroin

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — State attorney Bill Eddins made a strong statement that he would prosecute those who sold heroin, now just yesterday a man convicted in the death of Jim Cady.

Marcus Jackson is going to prison for the rest of his life after a two-day trial convicted him of first-degree murder by distribution of heroin.

Cady died back in 2015 at a halfway house on north Barcelona Street in Pensacola.

According to investigators, Marcus Jackson sold him heroin the day before.

The medical report later determining heroin was the cause of Cady’s death.

A new Florida law mandates a first degree murder charge for anyone who distributes a controlled substance to a person which results in their death.

In Alabama, no law exists with the same kind of mandate.

The people who knew Cady tell News 5 he was trying to restore his life.

They describe him as a kind man who fell back into a trap that cost him his life.