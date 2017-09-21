Lineman loses wedding band while working to restore power after Irma, asking for help to find it

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Shawn Berry, Hurricane Irma left a lot of damage behind. While what she left has created massive dismay and disappointment, what she seemingly took with her, for one man, has broken his heart.

A lineman who works for TECO was in Tampa trying to help restore power for thousands of people. Countless crews were called in to bring back power to the Tampa Bay area and to be on the clock 24-7.

Berry was one of them.

While he worked long hours in Tampa, he often thought of his wife, Miranda, at their home in Osceola County. The two were high school sweethearts, married now for a decade.

When he goes on the road for work, he explains, there is always one ever-present connection between him and his beloved – their wedding rings. His is a white gold band with diamonds.

He said he loved it the moment he saw it because it, “had bling and was fancy.”

Now, that band is the subject of a search.

It is nowhere to be found.

Berry tells us that he started a long shift on Sunday by slathering on sunscreen prior to work. He and other TECO crews stopped at a Wawa on N. 30th Street and Fowler Avenue in Tampa to gear up for the day.

Berry took off his wedding band, dropped it in his favorite hat and prepped for the day ahead.

“I didn’t want to get sunscreen on the ring. So, I took it off along with my sunglasses and I dropped it in my hat. It was such a silly mistake,” he told News Channel 8.

That’s when fate played the cruelest trick.

Berry put his hat back on and took off for work. That was Sunday.

That was the last time he saw the ring. He didn’t realize it was missing until his next stop. He knew he had a job to do – work quickly to help restore power to people who desperately needed it.

He tried to find the ring, retracing his steps. He went back to the Wawa and called them as well. He also filed a police report.

But, it was his wife’s message on Facebook, shared thousands of times, that truly helped to spread the word about the missing ring.

“My wife, she’s wonderful. When you’re in love with someone, the ring is the symbol of that. You remember what it meant to put it on the day of your wedding,” said Berry.

He knows that he could buy another ring. But this one, he described as sentimental. He just wants desperately to find his ring, the one he has worn for a decade, the one from the love of his life.

“Please, help me find it,” Berry told us. “If someone has sold it to a pawnshop, I’ll come by it back. I’ll give anyone reward money. I just want my wedding band back.”

If you find Berry’s ring, he asks you contact him at berry4754@aol.com.