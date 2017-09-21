Update: Toilet Paper Giant Charmin Offers Reward in “Mad Pooper” Case

UPDATE: It’s one of the most viral stories nationwide, a Colorado family terrorized by a jogger they call the “Mad Pooper” who’s been defecating in their yard. Now toilet paper giant Charmin is putting the squeeze on the woman who’s been pooping and running. In a tweet they say: “If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we’ll give her a year’s supply of TP to help with her ‘runs'”

The Budde family says it doesn’t know how it came to this.

The Colorado Springs family has spent weeks trying to get a mystery woman they’ve dubbed “The Mad Pooper” to stop defecating in their neighborhood, right outside their house.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught her first mid-squat, pants down and unashamed.

“They are like, ‘There’s a lady taking a poop!’ So I come outside, and I’m like … ‘are you serious?'” Budde recalled. “‘Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, sorry!'”

The family says it was just the first time it actually caught the runner doing it, but it wouldn’t be the last. Budde estimates the runner leaves behind human waste at least once a week. She says “The Mad Pooper” has been at it for the last seven weeks.

She can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the whole situation.

“Two other times we’ve caught her — caught her yesterday — she changed up her time a little bit because she knew I was watching,” Budde said.

Now the Colorado Springs Police Department is involved. The department is just as baffled.