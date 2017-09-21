INCREDIBLE: Vacuum Cleaner Credited with Saving Lives in Mobile Shooting

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — The late night shooting in the Navco area of Mobile could have been deadly had it not been for a vacuum cleaner.

On Wednesday night, a suspect opened fire on a van filled with vacuum cleaner salesmen near Navco Road. One person inside the vehicle was sent to the hospital with injuries, but it expected to be okay.

According to the victims, the shooting would have been far worse had it not been for the products they sell. A bullet was found lodged in one of the vacuum cleaners in their van — a bullet they say was heading straight for them.

“That’s amazing, that’s all I can say,” said Daniel Giovinazzo, a Kirby vacuum cleaner salesman who was in the van. “The Kirby saved our lives! Right? The product we are showing and stand behind literally saved people today.”

Investigators recovered the bullet in the vacuum cleaner in the video you can watch here on WKRG.com.

Mobile Police are still searching for the suspect who opened fire on the van. The motive for shooting a van filled with vacuum cleaner salesmen is still unclear at this time.

More on this miraculous story coming up on News 5 at Noon.