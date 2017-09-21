Heavy Snow Fall Days After 90 Degree Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after hitting 90 degrees, there’s snow on the mountains — a lot of it.

But it may not last very long.

At Timberline Lodge, 13 inches of snow has fallen, while Mount Hood Meadows recorded 9 inches just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and the snow may drop to as low an elevation as 4500 feet (not far from Government Camp) before rising to 6000 feet by Thursday and much higher next Monday.

As the temperatures begin to climb this weekend, the snow will slowly start to melt. But it may take a few days, depending on the combination of high daytime temps and low overnights.