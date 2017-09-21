Former prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

By Published:

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) – Two former prosecutors say nine deaths at a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma may not result in criminal charges.

David Weinstein and Bob Dekle said prosecutors may not be able to prove the owner and staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills knew their actions would result in deaths or great bodily injury.

Home officials have said they tried to keep the patients comfortable by using fans, coolers and ice and were monitoring their body temperatures.

Former U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey disagreed, saying charges are warranted given “the magnitude of the tragedy.” The first eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s