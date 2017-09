(WKRGAP) — A man in Mexico City posted this video on Twitter of an explosion with fire in the aftermath following the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico.

Mexico’s office of the presidency says the death toll from a magnitude 7.1 earthquake has risen to 273, including 137 in the capital.

The presidency said in a statement Wednesday that there were also 73 deaths in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 13 in the State of Mexico, six in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.