BREAKING: Teens Arrested for Ann Street Murder

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Mobile police arrested two teenagers overnight in a homicide on North Ann Street.

Jyquan Richardson and Jatavious Bailey, both 17, are charged with the murder of Lakendrick Lucy, 40.

Mobile police were called to North Ann Street near the Old Shell Road intersection around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday after Lucy was found shot to death lying in the entryway to a home that had been converted into apartments. An officer on the scene tells News 5 that it appears the victim was shot elsewhere and ran to the home.