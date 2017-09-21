BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Connection to Springhill Double Murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the double murder that occurred last week in a Springhill community.

Larry Jackson, 21, was arrested Thursday morning and will be charged with two counts of murder and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The murder took place on Gulfwood drive early Tuesday (9/12) morning last week.

The two men who were murdered are Brandon Cadwell, 28, and Reginald Crenshaw Jr.,31. It is unknown if Jackson knew the victims.

Neighbors say they heard three to six gunshots just before midnight. Mobile Police arrived on scene at about 12:30 Tuesday morning.

One man who lives right next door to where the victims were found said he heard several gunshots, told his kids to get down and called 911.