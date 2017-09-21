Alabama School District Bans Student-Led Prayer Over Loud Speaker at Football Games

LEE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — An eastern Alabama school system has banned student-led prayer at football games over the public address system, according to multiple media reports.

Lee County Schools have enacted the ban after an advocate organization, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, sent a notice to Lee County Superintendent James McCoy, referencing multiple Supreme Court decisions regarding school prayer. They cautioned that the practice of prayer over the loud speaker at football games is illegal and a “constitutional violation.”

The disclaimer came after the foundation reportedly received a complaint from a “concerned parent.”

Superintendent McCoy consulted with attorneys and ultimately determined banning school prayer over the loud speaker at football games was the only course of action. He said the school system had to be compliant with federal law and numerous Supreme Court decisions.

McCoy said the school system was facing a lawsuit and lawyers were convinced the school district would lose any court case.