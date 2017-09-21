AL Democratic Senate campaign capitalizes on Moore spelling error

Published:

(WZDX) – A campaign bus for Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore’s senate run was spotted Thursday in downtown Montgomery with a misspelling. Can you spot it?

Moore’s campaign website is written out as “ALABAMADERSERVESMOORE.COM”.

It appears someone from the Doug Jones campaign has capitalized on the error. If you enter that address in your browser, you will be redirected to dougjonesforsenate.com.

Doug Jones is the Democratic nominee in the special election to fill former Senator Jeff Sessions’ seat. There will be a runoff election on Tuesday, September 26th between Moore and Luther Strange for the Republican nomination.

