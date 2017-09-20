Woman With Multiple Personality Disorder Missing in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help to find 19-year-old Hanna Statkewicz.

Her mother reported her missing on September 7, 2017, according to police.

Statkewicz was last seen on Hillcrest Road between Airport Boulevard and Old Shell Road.

Statkewicz suffers from borderline personality disorder, Public Information Officer Donald Wallace said in a release. The disorder is characterized by unstable moods that often lead to impulsive actions.

Wallace said Statkewicz has also been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder — also known as multiple personality disorder — and may be going by the names of Alice, Nancy or Dianne.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.