VIDEO: Airstrike Interrupts ISIS Public Execution, UK Says

*WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some viewers.

Abu Kamal, Syria (CNN) — The UK government says one of their airstrikes targeting ISIS prevented a public execution by the groups in Syria.

The video, recorded back in May, shows a group of ISIS fighters in one of the main streets of Abu Kamal, in eastern Syria.

Two shackled prisoners came out of a van in front of a crowd of civilians, preventing the Royal Air Force from targeting the ISIS fighters about to carry out the executions.

However, a strike on two nearby armed extremist soldiers interrupted the public gathering.

The ISIS fighters fled and the crowds dispersed.