Take 5: Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart Recipe:

For the pastry:

1 cup all purpose flour

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

1 egg, room temperature

1 stick, 4 oz., unsalted butter, room temperature

½ cup sugar

For the fruit filling: *Works well with fresh apples, pears, mangoes, or berries.

Approximately 1 cup of fresh fruit, sliced or chopped

3 tablespoons sugar

For the glaze topping: *Use your favorite jam/preserve that compliments your choice of fruit.

4 heaping tablespoons jam or preserves

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Coat a tart pan with non-stick spray.

In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking powder, set aside. In a mixer, on medium, beat the stick of butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Reduce speed to low and add egg. Blend well. Gradually add the flour mixture until well incorporated but do not over beat. Dough will be sticky. Transfer to the tart pan and with floured fingers, press dough into pans and up the sides until the dough is even throughout the pan. Arrange the fruit on the top and sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of sugar. Bake for 55 – 60 minutes or till evenly browned. Let cool before adding the glaze.

Heat the jam/preserves with the lemon juice in the microwave till thin and runny, approximately 20 seconds. Mix well. Spread evenly over the cooled tart.

