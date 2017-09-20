Suspects Identified in Wicker Way Shooting

Related Coverage BREAKING: Gunmen open fire on men working on home in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two suspects have been identified in the shooting that took place on Wicker Way last week.

Michael Lewis, 24, and Clifton Gregory, 30, opened fire on a house that was being renovated where several men were working.

Bullet holes are sprayed across windows on the front of the house. But, no one was injured.

Witnesses told News 5 that the men were working on the house, painting and doing other jobs when it happened. They say men pulled up at just started shooting.

Mobile Police are still searching for the suspects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, called Mobile Police at 251-208-7211.