Sessions Announces Bid For State Senate

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Republican State Representative David Sessions announced Wednesday his candidacy for the Alabama State Senate. Sessions has served as the representative for DIstrict 105 in Southwest Alabama since 2011.

He is running for the District 35 seat being vacated by Bill Hightower.

“Long before I ran for office, I began working hard to make our community a stronger, better place to live. As a farmer here in south Mobile County, I know the challenges facing our community not only with the economy and transportation but the erosion of social values and common sense. When I ran for office six years ago, I promised I’d fight to bring back our fair share and I’m going to keep doing exactly that, I’ll just be two floors up from where I work today.”, said Sessions in a press release.

Sessions currently serves as the Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Sessions has served multiple terms on the Board of Directors for Grand Bay Waterworks and Producers Cotton Gin Company including President for both. In addition, Sessions serves on a number of committees with the Alabama Farmers Federation and the Alabama Pecan Growers Association and previously served the Mobile County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gulf Coast Resource Conservation and Development Council.

The Alabama Primary Elections are set for June 5, 2018.