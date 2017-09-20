Pregnant While Battling Cancer: One Survivor’s Story

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Finding out you are pregnant should be one of the happiest days of your life, but for one woman in Mobile, that joy was short-lived.

Alexandria Dale Zine learned she was six weeks pregnant, and just a few days later was diagnosed with breast cancer. She found a lump while she was in the shower. Her doctor did a biopsy and determined that it had to come out. It was the most aggressive form of breast cancer.

Dr. Nicole Angel with Southern Cancer Center performed surgery when Zine was twelve weeks pregnant, and chemotherapy began immediately.

Zine endured countless rounds of chemo during her pregnancy. Her baby girl, Angel Pearl, was born in May.

Tonight at 6 o’clock, Zine will share her story of going from a cancer patient to a cancer survivor. Also, she will share the special significance of her daughter’s name.

