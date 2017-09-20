Possible Shooting Reported at Elementary School in Huntsville

UPDATE (1:05 p.m.) – Huntsville Police have given the all clear at Williams Elementary School. Police say it appears the 911 call was a prank.

Shooting call at Williams school was determined to be a prank. HPD will be following up with an investigation. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Huntsville Police are responding to the campus of Williams Elementary School for some kind of emergency.

The CBS station in Huntsville says a call came into 911 reporting a shooting in a classroom.

The station reports officers are going room to room to determine if there’s a real emergency, but they have not found any evidence that a shooting took place.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we learn new information.