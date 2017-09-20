Possible Shooting Reported at Elementary School in Huntsville

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE (1:05 p.m.) – Huntsville Police have given the all clear at Williams Elementary School. Police say it appears the 911 call was a prank.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Huntsville Police are responding to the campus of Williams Elementary School for some kind of emergency.

The CBS station in Huntsville says a call came into 911 reporting a shooting in a classroom.

The station reports officers are going room to room to determine if there’s a real emergency, but they have not found any evidence that a shooting took place.

This is a developing story. We’ll update this page as we learn new information.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s