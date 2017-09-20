OSHA Investigating Bay Minette Workplace Death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — 45-year-old Moshen Kiani was working under a car Tuesday night, a forklift being used to elevate the vehicle. Investigators say something happened to make the car shift and as Kiani ran from under the car, he was hit in the head.

The business was closed Wednesday, a black wreath on the door of F&S Used Auto Parts along with a simple note explaining it was out of respect for their friend “Moe”.

Family members were at the business Wednesday afternoon collecting Kiani’s tools. They describe him as a hard worker, who loved his adopted country and family. Originally from Iran, most of Kiani’s family is overseas.

Although his death appears to be an accident, local law enforcement continues to investigate and so does OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

New 5 spoke with family members throughout the day who are understandably too upset to talk on camera. They say they want Kiani to be remembered as a father-figure, a man who had his faults but was working every day to be a better person.