Mobile Police Investigating Death on Ann Street

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on the scene Wednesday morning of what they are calling a death investigation.

Officers are currently investigating the area on North Ann Street near the Old Shell Road intersection.

Mobile Police says the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and they are still investigating. An officer on the scene tells News Five that it appears the victim was shot elsewhere and ran to the scene on South Ann Street.

A witness near the scene tells News Five that around 1 a.m. he heard a commotion outside then several gunshots. Later when he left for work around 6 a.m., he noticed a man lying the foyer of the home on South Ann Street and called 911.

News Five's Chad Petri is on the scene and working to gather more details.