Mobile Police Investigating Death on Ann Street

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police are on the scene Wednesday morning of what they are calling a death investigation.

Officers are currently investigating the area on North Ann Street near the Old Shell Road intersection.

Mobile Police says the call came in around 6:30 a.m. and they are still investigating. An officer on the scene tells News Five that it appears the victim was shot elsewhere and ran to the scene on South Ann Street.

A witness near the scene tells News Five that around 1 a.m. he heard a commotion outside then several gunshots. Later when he left for work around 6 a.m., he noticed a man lying the foyer of the home on South Ann Street and called 911.

News Five’s Chad Petri is on the scene and working to gather more details. For the latest on the shooting, go to the WKRG Facebook Page or watch News 5 at 9 a.m.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s