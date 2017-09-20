Kevin Hart Accuser Comes Forward, Denies Being Extortionist

LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRG) – A woman has come forward to say she was involved with Kevin Hart a month ago but she is not an extortionist.

Montia Sabbag spoke to reporters at her lawyer’s Los Angeles office Wednesday following Hart’s weekend apology to his pregnant wife and children via an Instagram video for what he called an error in judgment.

He also said someone was trying to seek financial gain from his mistake and he’d rather confess than let that happen.

Hart is scheduled to perform at the Mobile Civic Center on October 28 and 29.  A third show was added due to overwhelming demand just last week.

Sabbag says that since her involvement with Hart, her name and pictures have become public and lies have been written about her.

She says she’s a recording artist and actress, and hasn’t broken any laws.

Sabbag also mentioned unspecified recordings but says she had nothing to do with them.

