Former Vice President Joe Biden to Headline Campaign Rally for U.S. Senate Candidate Doug Jones

BIRMINGHAM – U.S. Senate candidate Doug Jones has announced former Vice President Joe Biden, will headline an Oct. 3 rally for his campaign.

“We are thrilled and deeply honored to have my longtime friend Vice President Joe Biden visit the great state of Alabama to reinforce his strong support of my campaign for the U.S. Senate. I have known and respected Joe Biden for almost 40 years now. He is the epitome of what we all hope public service can be,” said Jones.

Biden added, “I have seen Doug Jones’ dedication to civil rights and social justice. From his time as U.S. Attorney prosecuting the 16th Street Baptist Church bombers to his private life as an advocate for social justice and economic empowerment, Doug Jones is a proven leader in which we can place our trust. Doug Jones will make a great U.S. Senator.”

Vice President Biden will campaign with Doug Jones on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Sheraton in Downtown Birmingham. The campaign will release more details about time and ticketing closer to the event.

Vice President Joe Biden served two terms as the 47th Vice President of the United States under President Obama. Biden, from Scranton, Pennsylvania, served as U.S. Senator representing Delaware for more than three decades. Vice President Biden has been a lifelong advocate for equal rights for women and people of color.

Doug Jones is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in the Alabama special election on Dec. 12, 2017. Doug Jones served as U.S. Attorney in Birmingham beginning in 1997. Among many cases, he successfully prosecuted the Klansmen responsible for killing four young girls in the 1963 Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing.