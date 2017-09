The state of Florida issued a statewide amber alert for four abducted children last seen on Friday.

All of the kids are under the age of 13: Joseph Gadeaun, 10; Jacqueline Gadauan, 8; Jowella Gadeaun, 12; and Jocelyn Gadeaun, 6.

The accused abductor is Jaima Gadeaun, 40. The group was last seen in Bradenton, FL in Manatee County.

