EXCLUSIVE: Movie Star Nicolas Cage Given Key to the City by Mobile’s Mayor

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Actor Nicolas Cage received the Key to the City by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson on Wednesday.

In a story you’ll see tonight only on News 5 at 6:00, Cage was given the ceremonial token for the multiple films shot in Mobile in recent years. Stimpson visited the Oscar-winner on the set of his latest film, supernatural thriller “Between Worlds,” currently in production at Brookley Field in Mobile.

“I’m very happy to be here,” said Cage to Mayor Stimpson in a WKRG Facebook Live video.

“I just want to say, Mayor Stimpson, that this is my third movie here,” said Cage, who previously starred in the locally filmed “Rage” and “USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage.” “Each and every time I’ve been in Mobile, I’ve been welcomed with great hospitality, friendship.”

Cage went on to thank the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Mobile, who the actor says he’s been spending time with.

“That key will get you in any door you want to be in,” said Stimpson jokingly. “I’m not sure you needed that, you could probably get into any door in Mobile you wanted to.”

You might remember, while filming scenes for “Between Worlds,” Cage took an hour to visit patients at USA Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

