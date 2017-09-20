DeMarcus Cousins Returns to Mobile for “Boogie’s Block Party”

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

New Orleans Pelicans star and Mobile native DeMarcus Cousins will be back in his hometown this Saturday. It will be at Figures Park to begin work on a new basketball facility. Here are the details from a City of Mobile News Release:

New Orleans Pelicans Star DeMarcus Cousins and Mayor Stimpson are hosting “Boogie’s Block Party” on September 23rd to celebrate the new premier basketball court in Figures Park that will be mirrored after the famed Rucker Park in New York City. Cousins and Stimpson will cut down the basketball nets on the existing court to make way for the world class facility. Immediately following, there will be a free party including a kids zone, a DJ and live music.

Who: New Orleans Pelicans Star DeMarcus Cousins, Mayor Stimpson, Nike

What: Boogie’s Block Party

When: September 23, Saturday, 2-5 pm

Where: Figures Park, 658 Donald Street

Why: “The new Figures Park basketball court is a slam dunk. I want to thank DeMarcus Cousins for investing in his hometown and in our young people. This exemplifies our dedication to providing our most vulnerable citizens, our youth, access to safe, recreational opportunities.”- Mayor Stimpson

“Basketball was the main reason I stayed out of trouble growing up here and this new court gives kids opportunity to focus on the that and steer away from any negative influences.” –DeMarcus Cousins