Daphne Utilities Disputes Claims In Baykeeper Suit

Daphne, AL (WKRG) — This sewage spill in late August is one of more than two dozens listed in a notice sent to Daphne Utilities. The Baykeeper organization claims Daphne Utilities repeatedly underreports these spills.

“When a polluter is reporting erroneous information it undermines the integrity of the pollution protection system,” said Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper. The general manager at Daphne Utilities disputes the notice. He says they’re doing things by the book.

“We have reported everything we’re aware of to the appropriate authorities and we’ve gone above and beyond in trying to let the public know when we have had incidents in our sewer system,” said Daphne Utilities General manager Danny Lyndall. The two organizations were working together somewhat for the last few months.

“What we found was data that was damning that said they’d been lying about the record and it makes it impossible for us to have a relationship like that,” said Callaway. The notice claims the biggest shortfall came on August 11th. Baykeeper says a million gallons spilled while zero was reported to ADEM. The general manager claims they kept it contained.

“We didn’t see any indication that the overflow had left the plant, had left the confines of the fences in the area, therefore, no public notification is necessary,” said Lyndall.