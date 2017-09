MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting off Navco Road Wednesday evening.

Shots were fired at a vehicle where one person was shot in the shoulder.

Multiple people were in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

As they were trying to get to the hospital, they realized their tire was shot as well and ended up at the Family Dollar at the intersection of Navco Rd and McVay Dr.

