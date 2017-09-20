BREAKING: Law Enforcement Operation Underway in Semmes

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) There is a large law enforcement presence in the Fire Tower Road area as Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators and officers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency serve outstanding warrants.

Most of the warrants are for stolen property, according to MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles.  Undercover narcotics officers are also involved.

Several News 5 viewers contacted WKRG about a helicopter flying over the area.

News 5’s Katarina Luketich and photojournalist Jake Cannon are headed to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s