BREAKING: Law Enforcement Operation Underway in Semmes

MOBILE COUNTY, AL (WKRG) There is a large law enforcement presence in the Fire Tower Road area as Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators and officers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency serve outstanding warrants.

Most of the warrants are for stolen property, according to MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles. Undercover narcotics officers are also involved.

Several News 5 viewers contacted WKRG about a helicopter flying over the area.

