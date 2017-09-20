BREAKING: Drug Dealer Convicted of First Degree Murder

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — In a legal first for Northwest Florida, State Attorney Bill Eddins and Chief Tommi Lyter announced Wednesday that an Escambia County Jury convicted Marcus Dewayne Jackson for First Degree Murder by distribution of heroin in the death of Jim Cady.

Judge Gary Bergosh presided over the two-day trial and after the jury verdict sentenced the defendant to Life in prison. Under Florida law, the defendant is not eligible for parole.

On November 20, 2015 Pensacola Police Department found Jim Cady deceased in a halfway house on Barcelona Street in Pensacola. An investigation determined that Marcus Jackson sold a quantity of Heroin to Jim Cady on November 19, 2015. A medical examiner’s report determined that Heroin was the cause of death of Jim Cady.

Under Florida law Section 782.04(1)(a)(3), a person who distributes a controlled substance to a person which results in their death has committed First Degree Murder by distribution of heroin.

This prosecution is the first conviction under this statute in the First Judicial Circuit. State Attorney, Bill Eddins, stated that his office will vigorously prosecute heroin dealers whose actions result in the death of addicts who are captives of this dangerous drug.

“This is another example of excellent police work from Sgt. Parsons and Sgt. Hubley,” said Chief Tommi Lyter. “I can’t stress the importance of this case to our continued fight against drug dealing within the City of Pensacola, all drug dealers should be on notice.”

“This is a community fight, drug dealing and addiction affects every citizen,” said Mayor Hayward, “This is another fine example of the productive partnership that we have with State Attorney Bill Eddins.”

Both the investigation and arrest were conducted by the Pensacola Police Department. Assistant State Attorney Thomas Williams prosecuted the case.