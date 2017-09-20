UPDATE: Man Killed at Auto Salvage Business in Bay Minette Identified

UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) – The man killed Tuesday afternoon at an auto salvage business has been identified as 45-year-old Mohsen Kiani. He was killed in what authorities are calling, “a workplace accident”.

According to sources, Kiani was working underneath a car that was being held in the air by a fork-lift. Car rims were also underneath the car as a safety measure in case the fork-lift failed, which it did.

When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Kiani unresponsive and bleeding on the floor. He was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

The Bay Minette Police Department is investigating the death and they were assisted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. They say the incident appears to be an accident, but they will thoroughly investigate the matter.

