Blue Angels Music named “Top Gun” of Pensacola Small Business

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) – A business found by a former Navy Top Gun has been named the “Top Gun” of Pensacola Small Businesses for 2016-2017. Blue Angels Music sells new, used and vintage musical instruments and more. The announcement at the recent annual meeting of the chamber honored the business which has grown greatly since opening in 1997. Two decades after former Top Gun navy fighter pilot Jim DeStafney opened the business it has grown from a one man operation to employing more than 25 people.

According to a press release from the chamber, “The Greater Pensacola Chamber awards Small Business of the Year to a business employing fewer than 50 people which excels in the areas of community involvement, economic growth, customer service and professional relationships. The award was presented during The Chamber’s 127th Annual Meeting at Skopelos at New World Landing in Downtown Pensacola on September 13th. The meeting featured former Auburn University head football coach Pat Dye as the keynote speaker.”