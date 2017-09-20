Autopsy Report: Naomi Jones intoxicated at time of death, cause of death still unknown

PENSACOLA, FL (WKRG) — The autopsy results for murdered 12-year-old Naomi Jones don’t reveal an exact cause of death, however alcohol was present in her system at the time of death.

News 5 obtained the autopsy report from the Escambia County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday. The report reveals Jones’ body was found immersed in water with duct tape found stuck to the hair on her head. She also had bruises to her right elbow and right leg.

The toxicology results revealed Jones had a blood alcohol content of .07, which means the 12-year-old was intoxicated at the time of her death. A blood alcohol level that high means Jones would have had impaired reasoning, depth perception, and peripheral vision, according to medical reports.

While authorities have stated previously they believe Jones died of asphyxiation, the medical examiner did not conclusively state a cause of death in the autopsy report. Jones’ death was ruled as “homicide violence of undetermined means.”

Jones disappeared from her apartment complex Aspen Village on May 31st, 2017, and was found dead five days later.

Robert Howard, a convicted sex offender in Alabama, is accused of kidnapping and killing Naomi Jones before dumping her body in Eight Mile Creek in Pensacola.