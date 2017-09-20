1 Escaped Mississippi Inmate Recaptured, 1 Still At Large

By Published:
James Sanders (left), Ryan Young (right)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – One of two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison is back in custody, and authorities are still searching for the other.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 41-year-old James R. Sanders was captured Tuesday, and 22-year-old Ryan Young remained at large Wednesday.

The two men escaped late Sunday or early Monday from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The state offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of both men. The department did not say where Sanders was caught.

Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 2000 after being convicted of murder in Lafayette County.

Young was sentenced to 40 years in prison in 2015 after being convicted of burglarizing a vehicle and a residence, grand larceny in Claiborne County.

