Why Are Crews Drilling On I-10?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some of you driving eastbound on I-10 through downtown may have noticed machinery and crews by the side of the road.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says the machinery is bringing us one step closer to the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

This crew is conducting a geotechnical investigation being led by Thompson Engineering.

They’re drilling for soil samples which will help size the foundation for the bridge, meaning they can plan better how to build these foundations by learning about the characteristics of the soil.

This is all part of the environmental study which must be complete before they take any other steps to build the bridge.